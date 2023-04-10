HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Hanover County Board of Supervisors seats are now open as the County has started accepting nominations.

The two seats are for the Beaverdam district — currently held by Chairman John Axselle III — and the Henry district — currently held by George Sutton — respectively. Both board members’ terms are set to expire on June 30, according to the County’s website.

According to Hanover County officials, Sutton is no longer eligible for the Henry district seat as district lines were redrawn in 2022. 8News reached out to Axselle, asking if he had plans to nominate himself for the Beaverdam district seat again. He did not respond.

Candidates must be nominated at a public hearing from the board on April 26. The County encourages candidates to submit their names for consideration prior to the public hearing by calling or emailing the County Administrator’s Office.