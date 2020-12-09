Hanover cancels Saturday’s rabies vaccination clinic due to COVID-19 concerns

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County officials announced Wednesday that a rabies clinic scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to concerns over the county’s increased COVID-19 positivity rate.

The rabies clinic, an event that generally happens twice a year, was scheduled for Dec. 12 to give local pet owners a chance to have their pets vaccinated by a veterinarian without having to leave their cars for $8.

Despite the drive-through clinic, concerns over the rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia and Hanover led county officials to cancel the event.

“Out of concerns for the safety and health of our staff members, volunteers, and veterinarian, we have postponed the rabies clinic set for this Saturday, December 12, 2020, due to the increase in positivity rate in Hanover County and across the state,” the county said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but at this time we feel this is the necessary step to keep the community safe. If you have any questions, please feel to contact Animal Control at 365-6485.”