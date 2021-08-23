Hanover celebrates 300 years with opening of new museum

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — On Aug. 28, Hanover County will hold a celebration to unveil the new Hanover Museum of History & Culture. The unveiling is part of a series of events commemorating 300 years since the county’s founding.

The event will be held behind Hanover’s historic courthouse, one of the oldest in the United States still used for its original purpose. Attendees can enjoy live music, games and free gifts for the first 500 to visit the county’s welcome table.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and families can catch a re-enactment of one of Patrick Henry’s famous cases at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

For more information and to learn more about other tricentennial events, visit the county’s birthday landing page here.