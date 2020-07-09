Hanover community holds food bank to rally around those in need

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The pandemic has created an unprecedented need for food in communities across the commonwealth. Yet, food banks in certain areas have had trouble securing food for those in need.

A food drive Thursday sponsored by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Green Top was something community members say was a solution to the problem.

“If you’ve got it to do, then you do it,” said Hanover resident Athena Hallman. “You don’t have to give thousands of dollars. You can accomplish a lot, bringing $5 worth of food.

“There are people that just don’t have it, and somebody needs to help them.”

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Green Top partnered up for a food drive to support local Hanover County food pantries. The event took place from noon to 5 p.m. at Green Top on Lakeridge Parkway. (Photo: Nick Conigliaro)

The goal Thursday was to get as many boxes of food into a Green Top loading truck.

Hanover County Sheriff Captain Terry Sullivan told 8News the food drive was started, in part, because deputies noticed an increased need for food from people in their community as a result of the pandemic.

“When you get to see the fruit of your labor, you get to help someone in need. You get to see that result; there’s no greater feeling,” Capt. Sullivan told 8News. “It’s why many of us go into law enforcement.”

Everyone was appreciative of those who donated, including Lt. Vernon Frayser with the Hanover Fire Department.

“With everything that’s going on, if we can’t stop and just forget it all for a few minutes and go help whoever,” Frayser said. “It’s important, it’s that Good Samaritan thing that the Lord talks about.”

Green Top officials told 8News that Thursday’s food drive is just the start of many more to come in the area.

Anyone interested in perishable goods or volunteering can do so by reaching out to their local food banks.

