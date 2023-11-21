HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – After a recent decision to remove an additional 75 books from Hanover school shelves, a girl scout says she is expanding her banned book nook to get the books back in the hands of students.

Hanover school principals recently received a list of 75 books — made from a group of teachers, principals, librarians and school board administrators — that deemed certain books to be inappropriate for students and needed to be removed from shelves. Some of the banned books included “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and “The Freedom Writers Diary.”

The decision was made after the Hanover County School Board approved a new library materials policy in June, removing 19 books from school shelves.

Hanover County School Board chair Bob May told 8News, “we set [a] policy for our school division, and division administration is tasked with implementing the policies, which, again, is happening in this matter.”

The list of banned books to be removed in Hanover County schools.

Now, more than 90 books have been removed from Hanover school shelves. While some community members have spoke out in agreeance with the decision to continue to remove books from shelves, others, like a Hanover girl scout named Kate, who did not wish to share her full identity, called the decision deplorable.

“I hope that those on the school board can find it within themselves to see the ridiculousness of banning any books that contain serious and thoughtful content about controversial issues and diverse populations,” Kate said.

Kate previously opened her banned book nook inside Morr Donuts and We Think in Ink to allow students to be able to still read the book titles that were removed from Hanover School shelves.

“Many of these books are essential in representing the perspectives of marginalized communities,” Kate said. “Many of these books are works of art. Messages like these shouldn’t be silenced.”