HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Animal Control is currently investigating an alleged animal cruelty incident involving agricultural animals in Mechanicsville.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Animal Control officers executed a search warrant for alleged cruelty to agricultural animals. The search was reportedly conducted in the 6600 block of Mattawan Trail in Mechanicsville.

The search uncovered roughly 23 dead livestock animals as well as numerous dead chickens on the property, according to authorities.

The officers — with assistance from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Animal Shelter, Dinwiddie County Animal Control, Sussex County Animal Services, Old Dominion Veterinary Services and volunteers — reportedly rescued 10 pigs, seven goats, four sheep, two horses, one mule pony, two cows and 59 chickens from the area.

All removed animals are reportedly in the custody of Hanover County Animal Control and are being housed at numerous facilities to get the proper attention and veterinary care.

The incident remains under investigation by and charges are pending. Evidence collected from the scene will be sent to a state lab to determine the animals’ cause of death. Hannover County Animal Control will work in coordination with the Hanover County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office during the investigation.

“Hanover County Animal Control is incredibly thankful for the support of the other localities, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and volunteers assisting with this operation,” a release from Hanover County reads. “This operation would not be possible without their quick action and providing their own resources to remove and transport the animals to a safe location.”