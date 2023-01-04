HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County has announced that representatives of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital (HDH) have expressed interest in taking part in the “Ashland Hospital project.”

According to the county, the proposed hospital would be located on Sliding Hill Road near the Interstate 95 exit. The chosen property has been identified as approximately 40 acres and includes multiple zoning categories. The initial phase of the project will only use approximately 20 acres for the hospital, according to the county.

At this time, the project has not yet been submitted for zoning consideration.

“It is the County’s understanding that as of February 4, 2023, Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has submitted a letter of intent and an application for a Certificate of Public Need (COPN),” a report from Hanover County’s website explains. “Hanover County supports our residents’ access to additional health care resources and, therefore, submitted a letter indicating such.”

HDH is expected to host a community meeting — virtual or in-person — on the project soon but a date and time have not yet been set.