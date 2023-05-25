HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Board of Supervisors appointed two new members of the School Board last night.

On Wednesday, May 24, the Board of Supervisors appointed Greg Coleman to serve the Beaverdam District — previously held by Chairman John Axselle III — and Whitney Welsh to take over the Henry District — previously held by George Sutton.

Last month, the County announced that two School Board seats were open for nominations. According to Hanover County officials, Sutton was no longer eligible for the Henry District seat as district lines were redrawn in 2022. Axselle announced his decision to retire after nearly 30 years on the board a couple of weeks later.

Unlike most school boards in Virginia, Hanover’s is made up of members not elected by voters but appointed by the County for staggered four-year terms.

The Hanover County School Board has been the subject of a number of controversies over the last couple of years.

Last year, Axselle faced accusations that he had improperly shared a student’s information with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) — the group that helped the district review its policy regarding the treatment of LGBTQ students.

Most recently, a proposed system for seeking the removal of certain books in county schools led to an organization requesting over 100 books to be banned.