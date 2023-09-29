HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County’s Board of Supervisors needs to fill a seat after the Chickahominy District’s longtime representative announced she’s leaving.

Chickahominy District Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek will step down from the board on Oct. 6 “for another public service opportunity,” the county shared. Kelly-Wiecek was first elected to the board in 2011.

Nominees for the interim role to finish out Kelly-Wiecek’s term — which ends at the end of the year — must be eligible to hold public office and a registered voter living in the Chickahominy District.

Voters will decide who Chickahominy’s next supervisor will be next year. But the county said the board of supervisors will review the nominees, conduct interviews and possibly appoint the interim supervisor at its Oct. 11 meeting.

Chickahominy residents who want to be considered or share nominations must submit their names and qualifications by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. They can also contact the Hanover County administrator’s office at (804) 365-6005.

The interim supervisor is expected to be sworn in before Oct. 25 ahead of the board’s scheduled meetings on Nov. 8, Nov. 29, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20.

Two people — Danielle G. Floyd and Hope N. Prince – are vying to be the Chickahominy District supervisor in the Nov. 7 elections. The winner will take over the role in 2024.

Early voting has already started in Virginia.