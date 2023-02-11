HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Hanover County high schools will be heading to stores on Saturday, to take part in Project Sticker Shock.

Each year, students spend the Saturday before the Super Bowl participating in the program, which warns people about the consequences of buying alcohol for minors.

According to Lieutenant James Cooper with the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the program has been around for at least a decade and hundreds of stickers are put on alcoholic beverages each year.

“It’s a big drinking weekend so we feel this is a good time to remind those that are 21 years of age or older that maybe considering purchasing alcohol for minors to simply don’t do it because it’s illegal,” Cooper said. “It’s also a good time for us to raise awareness of the dangers of underage drinking.”

This year, 20 students will be participating in the program, stopping by stores like Wawa, Kroger, Food Lion and Fasmart. The stickers they put on alcohol packaging will stay there until the alcohol is purchased.

Jason Dietrick, who manages the Food Lion off of Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, said he’s glad his store is part of the program. He also takes no chances when it comes to customers under 21 trying to buy alcohol.

“We have rigorous computer bases programs that keeps employees up to date making sure that they’re checking age verification,” Dietrick said.

Project Sticker Shock is youth-led and is chaperoned by the Hanover County Sheriff’s office.