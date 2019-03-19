Hanover County company under investigation for not paying workers

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A business based in Hanover County is accused of not paying its workers.

8News has learned that the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating Marathon Resource Management Group after a number of people complained they weren’t getting paid.

Chris Adler is one of more than 100 small business owners who claim they did the work, but didn’t get fully paid for the job.

“I want the world to know, I want them to know that what they’re doing is wrong,” he said. “They’re horrible people. They’re scamming and hurting hundreds and hundreds of families across the United States.”

Ashland-based Marathon Resource Management is a facilities management company that hires contractors to do work like landscaping or painting on properties across the country.

Yet a Facebook group is full of people who say the company cheated them out of thousands of dollars in pay.

“A scheme that’s probably millions of dollars is happening right here,” another contractor, who wished to remain anonymous, told 8News.

That contractor has successfully sued several offshoot companies linked to Marathon, but he says he still hasn’t collected a cent.

There are plenty of other court complaints, too.

An attorney for Marathon insists, “we are following our contracts. We are following the law.”

At this point, investigators have found no evidence of criminal behavior, although disenchanted contractors see things differently.

“We bleed for the work we do,” the anonymous contractor added. “It’s not easy all the time so when somebody doesn’t pay you $1,000, $500, thousands, it hurts bad.”

