HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is accepting applications for those interested in advocating for children involved in the juvenile and domestic court process.

A spokesperson for the program said no special experience is required to become a CASA volunteer, “just a desire to advocate for children in our community.”

CASA volunteers are appointed by the juvenile court judge and spend an average of 10 to 15 hours a month working on a case.

A spokesperson for CASA said the 40-hour training program — which begins Jan. 20 — “prepares volunteers for their role serving the juvenile and domestic relations courts in both Hanover and Caroline counties.”

Training will be held weekly with two Saturday sessions.

Applications are being accepted until Jan. 16, 2024.

Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer is asked to contact Melanie Baker of the Department of Community Resources at 804-365-4296 or mdbaker@hanovercounty.gov.