Hanover County deputies warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Hanover County are warning residents that the sheriff’s office has noticed an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.

Authorities said similar trends have been observed in the metro area.

“A catalytic converter is a part of the exhaust system on most vehicles and contains precious metals,” deputies said on social media. “This makes catalytic converters valuable items in the recycling and scrap metal market. Repair costs can be upwards of $2,000 or more.

“The catalytic converters have been cut from underneath vehicles while they have been parked in apartment communities, church parking lots, auto service centers, etc. Catalytic converter larcenies are more prominent on vehicles that have a higher chassis, such as SUVs, 4- wheel drive vehicles, buses, vans, RVs, etc.”

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office included the following prevention tips:

Park in a well-lit area

Park your vehicle in a location that is visible to passersby

Park your vehicle in your garage with the doors closed

Park close to a building entrance and/or near a video surveillance camera

Park close to the nearest access road or passing traffic

