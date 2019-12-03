Hanover County family’s dazzling Christmas light display to be featured on national TV show

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County family is shining bright this holiday season — literally.

Every year, the Hudgins family decorates their home on Little Sorrel Drive with thousands of Christmas lights. And this year, their over-the-top display is getting them national attention.

When Sherry and Chuck Hudgins got a call from producers from the hit ABC show “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” they initially thought their humble Mechanicsville home didn’t have a shot to win. But now, with a little help from their family, they’re in the running for the best Christmas light display in the country.

The show — now in its seventh season — features a series of homes that are decorated with elaborate displays and are judged based on lights, overall design, and Christmas spirit.

The couple says putting up the display takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and months of preparation.

“We usually get started, I’d say, about the end of September, beginning of October.”

But they said they have a secret weapon.

“Family, the whole family — that’s the theme of our display is we are family.”

They hope their dazzling display gets them the grand prize of $50,000.

“When we win, we plan on going to Disney World.”

But the family says that no matter what the outcome is, they’ve already won.

“After it’s up, and we watch people come through, it’s definitely worth it.”

You can watch their episode on Dec. 16 on ABC-8.

WEB EXTRA: Katie Dupree interviews the hosts of ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

LATEST HEADLINES: