HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After multiple fire incidents across the county over the last 24 hours, members of Hanover County Fire and EMS managed to rescue a duck that was trapped in a burning building.
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, firefighters were called to an area of Meadowbrige Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a structure fire.
Upon their arrival, units from Hanover County Fire and EMS found several outbuildings on fire — but most of the fire was contained to a duck house.
Crews worked quickly to get the fires under control and upon opening the door to the duck house, firefighters managed to retrieve a duck that was uninjured.
There was no damage to the property’s main house, according to authorities.