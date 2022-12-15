HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After multiple fire incidents across the county over the last 24 hours, members of Hanover County Fire and EMS managed to rescue a duck that was trapped in a burning building.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, firefighters were called to an area of Meadowbrige Road in Mechanicsville for a report of a structure fire.

Upon their arrival, units from Hanover County Fire and EMS found several outbuildings on fire — but most of the fire was contained to a duck house.

Crews worked quickly to get the fires under control and upon opening the door to the duck house, firefighters managed to retrieve a duck that was uninjured.

Units with Hanover County Fire and EMS battle structure fire. (Courtesy of Hanover County Fire and EMS) Units with Hanover County Fire and EMS battle structure fire. (Courtesy of Hanover County Fire and EMS) Upon opening the door to the duck house, firefighters managed to retrieve a duck that was uninjured. (Courtesy of Hanover County Fire and EMS)

There was no damage to the property’s main house, according to authorities.