Hanover County gets $4M in funding for schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools received $4.1 million in federal aid that will assist the district with their top priorities: student laptops, health and hygiene products.

The funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Purchasing laptops for all high school students and students in grades three through five is a high priority. Middle school students are already scheduled to receive laptops during the 2020-2021 school year as part of the previously approved FY2021 budget,” said Chris Whitley, spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools.

Areas that the school district hopes to address with the funding includes:

Hand sanitizing stations for classrooms and common areas

Classroom and bus sanitizing machines

Sick areas for sick students

Personal protective and medical equipment (i.e., masks, gloves, face shields, thermometers, folding cots, etc.)

Additional signage encouraging healthy habits, hygiene, and social distancing

Mobile food carts

Disposable food service trays, utensils, and other items

We are grateful for the continued support of the Board of Supervisors and county administration as we work to serve the complex needs of our students, families, and staff during these challenging times. Now more than ever, we must be prepared to quickly pivot and adapt to teaching our students in a rapidly changing environment. These additional funds will allow us to better support student learning, as well as provide for the health and safety needs of our students and staff to the greatest extent possible.” Statement from Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools

