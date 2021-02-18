Hanover county gets first round of winter storm, officials say ‘don’t go out’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County did not escape the winter storm’s path Thursday.

Government buildings, including schools, are closed. Main roads in Hanover were slick and covered with snow and ice when 8News arrived around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Snow plows were hard at work and road conditions visibly improved throughout the day.



As we head into Friday, slush now covers side streets as icicles hang from nearly everything.

“At this point with the forecast, it’s only gonna get worse,” a member of the Ashland Police Department said on Facebook early Thursday.

He told folks to stay safe — not sorry.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” he said. “If the storm is as forecast, we’re gonna see some power outages. Keep a check on your neighbors and if there’s anything that you need or your neighbors need, don’t hesitate to call APD.”

On I-95 in Hanover just before 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer ran off the interstate. State police said the man behind the wheel was driving too fast considering the weather conditions. The 27-year-old is now charged with reckless driving. No one was injured.

Snow plows were seen laying down a new layer of salt as people shoveled snow from walkways.



“With snow, you can see and plow and you can move it out of the way. With ice, it’s hard to tell what you’ve got until you’re on top of it,” said Kevin Headley. He and two dozen other crews from Hanover to Goochland started their day at 3 a.m.

Around noon on Thursday, he said it was walkways posing a threat so far. “A lot of the sidewalks are getting slippery.”

However, the work and storm are far from over.

“[We’ll be out] until it stops. Until it stops and everything’s cleared up,” Headley said.

The county is now bracing for whatever round two of this storm brings overnight Thursday and into Friday.

School is canceled for Friday as well.