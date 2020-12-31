Hanover County girl battling brain cancer passes away

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sawyer Perkins, a young girl from Hanover County died today following a years long battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

Sawyer’s mom documented her journey over the years and Sawyer gained a large following of supporters in the area.

Tonight her mom, Jamie Perkins, shared on Facebook that she passed away surrounded by family and listening to her favorite songs. She says Sawyer went peacefully and without any pain.

Back in 2016 when Sawyer was just five-years-old she threw the first pitch at a Flying Squirrels game. Her fight against cancer had started earlier that year.

That same year, members of the Mechanicsville community helped raise money for the family through a cornhole tournament and silent auction. Sawyer’s mom told 8News that neighbors had also helped cook them dinners, mowed their lawns and sent cards.

Almost one year ago today, Hanover firefighters came together to help move a playhouse from the Perkins’ family yard after they moved. The playhouse had been built for Sawyer and with help from the fire department she got to keep her “safe haven.”

The Facebook post has had over 1,500 interactions and hundreds of comments mourning Sawyer’s loss. Many offered prayers and support for the family and shared the impact Sawyer had on the community.

