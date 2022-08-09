HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County School Board holds a public meeting on the second Tuesday of every month. Tonight, they will discuss the proposed policy of requiring transgender and nonbinary students to request access to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

In 2020, Lawmakers passed a law requiring all school districts to follow a set of guidelines created by the Virginia Department of Education, allowing students to be called by their pronouns, use gender-specific bathrooms, and provide documents including a signature from their physician or therapist.

Hanover County School Board adopted some requirements but opted out of the new bathroom rules. As a result, the Virginia American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board on behalf of five parents of transgender students.

One expert at the University of Richmond, Law Professor Jack Preis, said, “As far as I can tell right now, it’s not unlawful.”

