Hanover County hosting Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to collect unwanted pharmaceuticals from residents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you have expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceuticals and medications, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to collect them with “no questions asked.”

The event will take place on October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two different collection sites:

Mechanicsville Solid Waste Center – 7427 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116

– 7427 Verdi Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 Ashland Police Department – 601 England Street, Ashland, Va. 23005

No identification is required for the return of drugs.

Prescription medications and over-the-counter solid dosage medications like tablets, capsules and pills will be accepted. Liquid products like cough syrups in sealed original containers will also be taken.

Intra-venous solutions, injectables, needles and illicit substances like marijuana and methamphetamine will not be taken.

“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” a release by the Sheriff’s Office said. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

For information about the collection site at the Ashland Police Department, please contact

Officer Chip Watts at 804-412-0615 or 804-677-7159.