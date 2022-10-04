HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents with old cleaning products, paint and pesticides can safely get rid of these household hazards in a special recycling event next month.
The recycling event will take place at the Mechanicsville Trash and Recycling Center, located at 7427 Verdi Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon. During this time, Hanover residents can bring household hazardous waste like cleaning products to be safety recycled. Community members can also bring personal documents to be shredded.
It is completely free to dispose of liquids, aerosols and solids that are classified as household hazardous waste. Residents can bring up to 5 gallons of materials in total to be recycled. This limit is based on on container size.
Materials accepted during this event include:
- Flammables, including organic liquids
- Aerosols
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Corrosive liquids
- Pool, hot tub and spa chemicals
- Household cleaners
- Muriatic acid, also known as hydrochloric acid
- Acetic acid
- Drain openers
- Oven cleaners
- Grease and rust removers
- Glue
- Mold and mildew removers
- Art and hobby supplies
- Oil-based paint
- Photographic chemicals
- Mercury thermometers and switches
A week later, on Saturday, Nov. 12, Hanover residents can bring their old electronics to the Mechanicsville recycling center in another safe disposal event.