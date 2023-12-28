HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some qualified landowners in Hanover County will soon be able to have their property assessed at “use value,” which may be lower than market value and have reduced taxes.

Enrollment for the Hanover County Land Use Program is set to open on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, and will last until Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. An initial application period previously occurred earlier this year in September and October.

In order to be eligible, landowners must have kept at least five acres of property in agricultural and horticultural use for five years. Properties zoned Rural Conservation (RC) may also qualify.

According to the County, there are more than 3,600 parcels and 146,000 acres enrolled in the program — an estimated 50% of the County’s total acreage, with a total tax deferral of around $6.21 million.

For more information regarding the Land Use Program, visit the Hanover County website or call the Commissioner of Revenue at 804-365-6125.