Hanover County leaders work towards goal of giving more than 1,000 vaccine doses a day, focusing on those 75 and older

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – If you’re 75 and older living in Hanover, pre-registered and waiting on a COVID-19 vaccine, the Chickahominy Health District wants you to call them to schedule an appointment.

They believe they may have missed some people who may not have answered the phone or checked their email.

“When we call people, or when we send them an email, sometimes they don’t respond to us or sometimes when they do, they say they already have the vaccine,” Hanover County Deputy Administrator Jim Taylor told 8News.

People were steadily walking in Hanover County’s COVID-19 vaccination center Monday to get vaccine doses. Inside, they have a system that gets people in and out quickly.

Leaders are working to give out at least one thousand doses of Moderna a day and they’ll give 500 doses of Johnson and Johnson on Thursday.





Because some people 75 and older may have missed a phone call to schedule an appointment, they aren’t sure how many in that category are left to vaccinate, but they estimate it’s under 3,800.

Sophie Wilson is 98 and had trouble getting her second dose scheduled after getting the first at the Richmond Raceway in February, but after her daughter made several calls, she was able to get her final dose of Moderna Monday.

“I want to be protected. And I want to be able to see my family and visit with them and get back to church and all the things that I used to do,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she’s looking forward to visiting her grandson, Jack, who she hasn’t seen since her 98th birthday in November. Jack was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He went in the hospital Saturday,” Wilson said.

If you’re 75 and older, pre-registered for the vaccine, and haven’t been able to make an appointment, call the Chickahominy Health District’s call center at (804) 365-3240 during business hours Monday through Friday and they’ll make an appointment for you.