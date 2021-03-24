Hanover County leash laws go into effect next week for rural areas

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t let your pup end up in the dog house! Every year from April 1 to June 30 dogs in every part of Hanover County are not permitted to run off their property without a leash.

For most of the year, dogs in rural areas are exempt from this rule but extra caution is taken through the spring. The law always applies in suburban areas. Throughout the rest of the year when dogs in rural areas can run free owners must keep a county license tag on their dog’s collar.

A release from Hanover County explains that during the spring there are many livestock births including lambs and baby calves that could be vulnerable to off-leash dogs. There are also typically more rabies cases during this time of year.

Dogs found off leash will be impounded. The first time an owner has to retrieve their pet it is a $25 fee, every time after that costs an additional $10. If dogs are held overnight there’s a $5 a day boarding fee.

Additional punishments can include uniform summons and written warnings.

Hanover County residents who spot a loose dog can call Hanover County Emergency Communications at 804-365-6140, for dangerous animals and emergency situations call 911.

For more information on the leash law, call Animal Control at 804-365-6485.