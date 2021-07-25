Hanover County looking for input on plans for new library, community center

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is looking for feedback as plans are made to build a new community center and library at Montpelier Park.

The county is holding three information sessions on Aug. 5 at the Montpelier Center for Arts and Education on Mountain Road. The sessions will be at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

At each event, county officials will give an overview of the project plans and cost. Citizens are welcome to give their feedback during these sessions.

Anyone who can’t attend can share their opinions with the county on the Montpelier Park webpage starting on Aug. 6.