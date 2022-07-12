HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information that will help them identify the suspects responsible for multiple brandishing incidents.

On Monday evening, authorities received two reports of brandishing and assault on two juveniles in the Kings Charter subdivision.

When they arrived, deputies met with the juvenile victim who was assaulted. She said she was walking home when a car described to be a gray or silver four-door sedan pulled up beside her.

She said the driver of the car rolled down the window and pulled out an object that the victim said looked like an airsoft gun. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect shot the victim with the gun and drove away.

Within the next 30 minutes, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received another call in the same neighborhood for a similar incident. According to authorities, the driver was reported pointing what appeared to be a firearm at a juvenile playing basketball.

One neighbor has lived in this area for 30 years and says as a mother and a grandmother she was surprised to hear what happened.

“It’s a scary feeling to think that your own neighbors, maybe young people are doing some of these things,” said a resident of Kings Charter.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the P3 Tips app for their mobile devices to submit a tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.