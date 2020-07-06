Hanover County offering funding for small businesses’ recovery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Small businesses in Hanover County can apply for a grant up to $5,000 on July 17 under a new program developed to assist those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Resiliency Grant program, which garnered unanimous support from county leaders, offers recovery funding for business with 50 or fewer employees. By leveraging federal funding under the CARES Act — $300,000 according to the county’s website — the program will be able to provide up to $5,000 in grant money to businesses.

“We have made it a priority to facilitate distribution of the grant funds as quickly as possible,” the Director of the Hanover County Office of Economic Development Linwood Thomas said in a statement.

Those interested in applying must demonstrate they are eligible and also that they were operational before COVID-19 and that they have suffered negatively due to the virus.

“We’re pleased to offer these grants to assist Hanover County businesses as they recover from closures and adapt to operating within the new safety guidelines issued by the Governor of Virginia,” Thomas continued.

The application period begins at noon on July 17 and ends July 27 at 11:59 p.m. All approved items must have been bought and paid-in-full between March 1 and June 30 and reimbursement requests are required to be made no later than July 27.

Questions can be directed to Jessica Hartness, Existing Business & Project Manager at jrhartness@hanovervirginia.com or call (804) 365-6464.