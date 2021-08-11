Hanover County offering second round of water and sewer bill relief

Modern low-flow toilets can use up to 1.6 gallons of water per flush, but many American Standard models use 1.28 gallons or less.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County residents and business owners can apply for a second round of water and sewer utility bill relief.

The county will be using CARES Act funding to help people pay their bills. Anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that paid water bills in Hanover between May 19, 2020 and July 6, 2021 is eligible.

In order to apply, customers must fill out a Customer Intake Form by Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. This form must prove you have been impacted by the pandemic in someway such as job loss, medical bills, decreased work hours or leaving a job to care for family. For customers paying bills in Hanover but not living there, examples of pandemic impact could include mandatory closures, increased costs for protections of customers and employees, and reduced occupancy rates.

The form can be found on the Hanover County website. Some customers will receive a letter about the grant program in the mail.

A county release states, forms may be delivered directly to the Department of Public Utilities at 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover VA 23069; mailed to P.O. Box 470 Hanover VA 23069-0470; completed and submitted online on the county’s website at or completed and emailed to the Department.