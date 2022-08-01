HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Applications are now open for rising juniors and seniors in Hanover County high schools to attend a virtual seminar giving assistance with the college application process.

The boot camps will be up to an hour each, and run from August 15 through Aug. 17. They will help students with college application essays, financial and scholarship aid, and other college application processes.

Students interested in attending either the boot camp or college and career expo must register and complete a survey. Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

To read more information about Hanover County Public Schools boot camps, click BELOW: