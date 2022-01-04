Hanover County opening temporary warming and charging shelter due to power outages

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County is opening a warming and charging station for residents to take advantage of, while much of the county is still without power.

The temporary reprieve from the weather will be held at the Montpelier Recreation Center, 17203 Sycamore Tavern Ln. from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Hanover said in a release that water and restrooms will be available will be available at the Rec. center, as well as electricity and phone charging stations. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced.

Winns Baptist Church in Glenn Allen will be making overnight accommodations available for people who arrive before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hanover said any resident of the Beaverdam, Montpelier or Rockville areas who might need assistance during this winter weather emergency can call 804-365-6140 for information or to request assistance.