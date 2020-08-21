Hanover County Public Schools announces possible new names for two schools

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced its list of possible new school names for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School on Friday.

According to the announcement, a Renaming Committee appointed by the School Board is currently conducting a poll to narrow down the nominations.

Here are the options for the new names:

  • Clearview
  • Creek Run
  • Dogwood
  • Freedom
  • Mechanicsville
  • New Dominion
  • New Haven
  • Newcastle
  • Pine Creek
  • Pine Hill
  • Pioneer
  • Progress Point
  • Twin Rivers
  • Willow Branch

You can vote on the 14 options online here. Voting ends Thursday, Aug. 27.

Back in July, the School Board voted to re-name the schools with a 4-3 vote.

While the names of the schools were originally removed from the buildings, they reinstated the signage in early August. The old names of the schools will stay up while school division administration work through the renaming process.

The formal renaming process will be over by Sept. 7, 2020.

