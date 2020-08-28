Hanover County Public Schools announces three finalists for school renaming

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced its top three choices for renaming the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. The names were selected after the School Renaming Committee received more than 10,000 responses to their survey asking for suggestions, according to HCPS.

The three options for the middle school are:

Creek Run: Represents the nearby creeks in the area that feed into the twin rivers, and suggests the flow from middle to high school.

The three options for the high school are:

Clearview: Promotes the perspective that the school should provide a clear view for the future and is a focal point in the Mechanicsville community.

The school district is encouraging students, faculty, staff, parents and other community stakeholders to choose between the finalists in a new poll, which can be accessed here. The poll will stay open through Thursday, Sept. 3.

The renaming committee will submit one name for each school to the School Board for consideration by Sept. 8.