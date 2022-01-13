Hanover County Public Schools approves 2022-2023 calendar

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The School Board approved the 2022-2023 calendar for Hanover County Public Schools.

The district said the calendar has two full weeks off for winter break, a full week for Spring break and two flexible learning days.

The first day of the school year will be Sept. 6, 2022, and the last day is June 15, 2023. However, the district said the only students attending the first school day in September will be “students making the most significant transition.” This includes kindergartens, third graders at John M. Gandy Elementary School, sixth graders and high school freshmen.

All students will attend school on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

You can find more details and the complete calendar on HCPS’ website.