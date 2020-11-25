Hanover County Public Schools asking students and staff to avoid social gatherings

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools are asking for staff, students and families involved in face-to-face learning to avoid social gatherings if they want to keep schools open.

In its announcement, the district said it is giving his advice after an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hanover county. HCPS said data indicates a majority of these cases are from community spread at social gatherings.

“This includes indoor and outdoor gatherings and sporting events, children playing in neighborhoods, sleepovers, and other recreational activities,” the statement said.

The district warned that these events have a direct impact of coronavirus cases reported in schools, which have also been rising. While HCPS said it’s doing everything to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their schools, they cannot control what happens outside of them.

“We understand that everyone is weary from the pandemic and craves normalcy. However, we must remain vigilant, especially as we head into the holiday season,” the statement said. “Vigilance helps to protect everyone … Vigilance helps to keep our schools open”

