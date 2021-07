HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools is holding a job fair on Monday.

They are looking to hire positions including food service workers, bus drivers and custodians.

The fair is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on July 26, at the Atlee Library on 9212 Rutlandshire Drive.

You can learn more about what jobs are available, as well as online applications, here.