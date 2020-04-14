Hanover County Public Schools named “Best Community for Music Education” eighth year in a row

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools was named the “Best Community for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) for the eighth year in a row.

“I am grateful once again for the exceptional efforts of our accomplished and passionate music educators who work tirelessly to provide our students with a well-rounded education,” said Michael Gill, HCPS superintendent. “I look forward to when we can assemble once again and enjoy the many student performances that we offer each year.”

NAMM gives this title to divisions and schools that offer comprehensive music education to all students. To earn the title, divisions must fill out a survey the organization developed in partnership with the Music Research Institue at the University of Kansas.

Questions analyze if a school aims to have equity and access to music education for all students, and national standards for music education.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone in our school system and community for receiving this honor for the eighth year in a row,” said Barry Flowe, performing arts Curriculum specialist. “Hanover County values music education and supports our teachers as they coordinate thriving and robust music programs.”

