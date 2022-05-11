HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarten and new student enrollment is now open for Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS).

Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to be eligible to sign up for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year, according to Hanover Schools.

Parents and legal guardians who wish to enroll children in school can submit the applications online or in-person during a scheduled meeting with their school registrar. Hanover Schools said the enrollment process is not considered finalized until an in-person appointment with the school registrar takes place.

The following documents are required for enrollment:

Child’s birth certificate (official or certified copy)

Photo ID of parent or legal guardian

Student Enrollment Form

Affirmation Regarding Expulsion Form

School Entrance Health Form

Proof of residency in Hanover, in which the applicant provides ONE of the following: Deed Current mortgage statement from the lender Current signed lease (person-to-person lease must be notarized) Closed sales contract for the purchase of the residence (signed by seller and

purchaser)

of the following: and TWO of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name, physical mailing address and service address ( original documents only ): Current bill for land-line telephone, cable, internet, satellite, water, gas/oil, or electricity service Voter registration card Current automobile registration card W-2 tax document for the most recent tax year A combined bill and receipt for personal property taxes paid within the current year Bank statements, medical bills, or official correspondence from a governmental agency dated within the last two months

of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name, physical mailing address and service address ( ):

More details about student enrollment can be found on the HCPS website, or applicants can call Hanover Schools at 804-365-4500 for support.