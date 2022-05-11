HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarten and new student enrollment is now open for Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS).
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to be eligible to sign up for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year, according to Hanover Schools.
Parents and legal guardians who wish to enroll children in school can submit the applications online or in-person during a scheduled meeting with their school registrar. Hanover Schools said the enrollment process is not considered finalized until an in-person appointment with the school registrar takes place.
The following documents are required for enrollment:
- Child’s birth certificate (official or certified copy)
- Photo ID of parent or legal guardian
- Student Enrollment Form
- Affirmation Regarding Expulsion Form
- School Entrance Health Form
- Proof of residency in Hanover, in which the applicant provides ONE of the following:
- Deed
- Current mortgage statement from the lender
- Current signed lease (person-to-person lease must be notarized)
- Closed sales contract for the purchase of the residence (signed by seller and
purchaser)
- and TWO of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name, physical mailing address and service address (original documents only):
- Current bill for land-line telephone, cable, internet, satellite, water, gas/oil, or electricity service
- Voter registration card
- Current automobile registration card
- W-2 tax document for the most recent tax year
- A combined bill and receipt for personal property taxes paid within the current year
- Bank statements, medical bills, or official correspondence from a governmental agency dated within the last two months
More details about student enrollment can be found on the HCPS website, or applicants can call Hanover Schools at 804-365-4500 for support.