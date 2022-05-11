HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Kindergarten and new student enrollment is now open for Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS).

Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30 to be eligible to sign up for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year, according to Hanover Schools.

Parents and legal guardians who wish to enroll children in school can submit the applications online or in-person during a scheduled meeting with their school registrar. Hanover Schools said the enrollment process is not considered finalized until an in-person appointment with the school registrar takes place.

The following documents are required for enrollment:

  • Child’s birth certificate (official or certified copy)
  • Photo ID of parent or legal guardian
  • Student Enrollment Form
  • Affirmation Regarding Expulsion Form
  • School Entrance Health Form
  • Proof of residency in Hanover, in which the applicant provides ONE of the following:
    • Deed
    • Current mortgage statement from the lender
    • Current signed lease (person-to-person lease must be notarized)
    • Closed sales contract for the purchase of the residence (signed by seller and
      purchaser)
  • and TWO of the following, which must reflect the resident’s name, physical mailing address and service address (original documents only):
    • Current bill for land-line telephone, cable, internet, satellite, water, gas/oil, or electricity service
    • Voter registration card
    • Current automobile registration card
    • W-2 tax document for the most recent tax year
    • A combined bill and receipt for personal property taxes paid within the current year
    • Bank statements, medical bills, or official correspondence from a governmental agency dated within the last two months

More details about student enrollment can be found on the HCPS website, or applicants can call Hanover Schools at 804-365-4500 for support.