HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) is offering a $3,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers.

Full-time bus drivers who join the HCPS team before the end of the 2023-24 school year can earn up to $3,000 as they complete designated milestones of employment.

HCPS will reward new, full-time bus drivers when they successfully complete the following:

$1,000 rewarded for the first 60 days of employment

$1,000 rewarded after 120 days of employment

$1,000 rewarded after 180 days of employment

In addition to the base pay, new HCPS bus drivers will also receive other benefits such as a flexible schedule, medical benefits, a retirement plan and paid training.

According to HCPS, bus drivers who were hired since July, 1, 2023 are also eligible for this incentive.

For more information and to apply to be a HCPS bus driver, go here.