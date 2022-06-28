HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools officially opened their first “Tools 4 Teachers” store, which will provide teachers with free school supplies for their classrooms.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the store happened on Saturday, June 25. The store is called The Arc of Hanover, according to HCPS.
HCPS said Tools 4 Teachers allows teachers in the school district to submit requests twice a month for classroom supplies. Volunteers then pack and deliver the requested supplies to the school.
The schools from HCPS included in this partnership are Bell Creek Middle School, Chickahominy Middle School, Liberty Middle School and Oak Knoll Middle School, according to HCPS.
The school district said that since fall 2021, $3,000 in financial support has been contributed to the program and volunteers have filled about 400 orders total so far.
HCPS said the items being collected for the new “Tools 4 Teachers” store include:
- Reams of colored card stock
- Packs of Velcro poster board
- Packs of colorful pens
- Packs of black pens
- Packs of red pens
- Packs of Expo markers
- Adult scissors
- Packs of white index cards
- Packs of colored index cards
- Packs of Stickie notes
- Boxes of tissues
- Labels
- Binders
- Packs of magnets
- Packs of magnet clips
- Colored duct tape
- Packs of pencils
- Notebook paper
- Packs of highlighters
- Packs of markers
- Variety of incentive items
- Packs of construction paper
- Packs of wall hanging putty
- Birthday & accomplishment certificates
- Packs of glue sticks
- Reusable water bottles
- Large Post-it tablets
- Earbuds
- Subject notebooks
- Picture hangers
- Stress balls
- Cups
- Erasers
- Colored pencils
- Scotch tape
- Paper towels
Donations can be dropped off at Ashland Christian Emergency Services at 507B Caroline Street in Ashland. They can be dropped off on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to HCPS.