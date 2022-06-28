Hanover County Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their first “Tools 4 Teachers” store on June 25 (Photo: Hanover County).

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools officially opened their first “Tools 4 Teachers” store, which will provide teachers with free school supplies for their classrooms.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the store happened on Saturday, June 25. The store is called The Arc of Hanover, according to HCPS.

HCPS said Tools 4 Teachers allows teachers in the school district to submit requests twice a month for classroom supplies. Volunteers then pack and deliver the requested supplies to the school.

The schools from HCPS included in this partnership are Bell Creek Middle School, Chickahominy Middle School, Liberty Middle School and Oak Knoll Middle School, according to HCPS.

The school district said that since fall 2021, $3,000 in financial support has been contributed to the program and volunteers have filled about 400 orders total so far.

HCPS said the items being collected for the new “Tools 4 Teachers” store include:

Reams of colored card stock

Packs of Velcro poster board

Packs of colorful pens

Packs of black pens

Packs of red pens

Packs of Expo markers

Adult scissors

Packs of white index cards

Packs of colored index cards

Packs of Stickie notes

Boxes of tissues

Labels

Binders

Packs of magnets

Packs of magnet clips

Colored duct tape

Packs of pencils

Notebook paper

Packs of highlighters

Packs of markers

Variety of incentive items

Packs of construction paper

Packs of wall hanging putty

Birthday & accomplishment certificates

Packs of glue sticks

Reusable water bottles

Large Post-it tablets

Earbuds

Subject notebooks

Picture hangers

Stress balls

Cups

Erasers

Colored pencils

Scotch tape

Paper towels

Donations can be dropped off at Ashland Christian Emergency Services at 507B Caroline Street in Ashland. They can be dropped off on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to HCPS.