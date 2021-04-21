Hanover County Public Schools receive award for music program

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that it has been named one of the best districts in the nation for music education by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

“The arts are vital to cultivating our minds and play an important role in every community,” said Dr. Michael Gill, HCPS superintendent. “I am grateful once again for the exceptional efforts of our accomplished and passionate music educators who work tirelessly to provide our students with a well-rounded education. I look forward to when we can assemble once again and enjoy the many student performances that we offer each year.”

This is the district’s eighth year in a row winning the award and it is given to school districts based on their commitment to music instruction through funding, staffing and access to music instruction.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone in our school system and community for receiving this honor for the eighth year in a row,” said Barry Flowe, performing arts curriculum specialist. “Hanover County values music education and supports our teachers as they coordinate thriving and robust music programs.”

You can learn more about the award online here.