Hanover County Public Schools rooting for one of their own in Super Bowl LV

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Hanover County Public Schools is rooting for one of their own during Super Bowl LV, according to the school district’s Twitter account.

Josh Wells is a graduate of James Madison University and a former Hanover High School quarterback.

He currently plays with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an offensive lineman and will be in Sunday night’s big game.

Hanover Schools wishes Wells good luck.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Tampa for Super Bowl LV. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.