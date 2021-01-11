Hanover County Public Schools shift meal distribution schedule for MLK Day

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools are making changes to curbside meal distribution to account for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 18, according to a release.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, school officials say they will distribute meals for that day, as well as Friday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 18. That means there will be no distribution on Jan. 18.

Meals for Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20 will be handed out on Jan. 19.

According to a release, normal meal distribution resumes on Thursday, Jan. 21.

As of Nov. 20, 2020, the school district had reportedly given out more than 30,800 breakfast and 32,100 lunches for free to families.