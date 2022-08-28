HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County students are showing their support for U.S. troops, including a graduate of the school district.

Two classes at at Beaverdam Elementary sent letters and drawings to an alum of the school and his platoon.

Army First lieutenant Chase Buchanan is also a graduate of Patrick Henry High School, class of 2016.

Buchanan’s platoon posed with the letters and colorful drawings that the Hanover County Schools children sent this spring while the enlisted soldiers were deployed.