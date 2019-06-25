1  of  5
Hanover County Public Schools summer food program kicks off

Hanover County

by: Sutton Reekes

Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC)- Hanover County Public Schools is offering free meals this summer.

The schools are providing free breakfast and lunch to summer school students, any child 18 years old or younger and all students enrolled in the Hanover Parks and Recreation summer program at John M. Gandy Elementary School and Mechanicsville Elementary School.

These programs will take place between June 25-27, July 1-3, July 8-11 and July 15-18.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. while lunch will be served from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

No application or income requirement is needed. Meals will be served on a first come first serve basis.

