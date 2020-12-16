Hanover County Public Schools to resume winter sports in January

CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 26: Seen is a match ball falling though the hoop before the start of the round three NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the Adelaide 36ers at Cairns Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools announced on Twitter today that its winter sports season will start on Jan. 4, 2021.

Earlier this month, the district suspended all sports activities in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Ultimately they have decided to resume the sports program next month.

However, HCPS said all programs, tryouts and practices at all schools will remain suspended until the first day after Winter Break.

“We remain concerned about the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported recently in our county and school division. We will continue to monitor this closely and make any decisions regarding sports or our daily operations that may be necessary,” HCPS tweeted.

In addition, the district’s sports competitions will be limited to Hanover schools and there will be no middle school winter sports.

Since middle school sports will not be permitted, 8th graders will be allowed to try out for high school teams.

