HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County has been named in the top 100 healthiest communities in the country, according to a U.S. News & World Report.

The county north of Henrico ranked 76 overall healthiest on the list.

The rankings were based on evaluations from around 3,000 counties and county equivalents in 89 metrics throughout ten categories. Some of the categories included community vitality, food and nutrition, population health, equity and education.

The interactive platform of the rankings was developed by U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with CVS Health.

Population health and equity are the two most highly weighted factors in the scoring system.

Data for the rankings was gathered and analyzed by the University of Missouri Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.

The rankings can be viewed in the U.S. News & World Report website here.