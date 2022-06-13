HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County announced today that “Cooling Assistance” will be offered to eligible households on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The assistance is offered through the Virginia Department of Social Services Energy Assistance Program and will run through Aug. 15, 2022, or until the money is used up.

Cooling Assistance is meant to help people in meeting costs related to keeping their household cool during the high temperatures summer brings.

This assistance will cover costs including:

Electric bills up to $600 for cooling equipment

Air conditioning system or heat pump repair

Security deposits for electricity meant for cooling equipment

Whole-house fans, including ceiling or attic fans

Purchase and installation of one window AC unit for households that have no unit or have one that needs replacing

Eligible households must have at least one:

At-risk individual 60 years old or older

Person with a disability

Child under the age of six

“It’s probably going to be hot and humid this summer and this weather can be very dangerous to elderly and disabled people as well as children,” said Sheila Crossen-Powell, the director of Hanover County Social Services.

Eligible households can receive more than one type of assistance. Applicants who are approved can get a maximum of $600.

Financial eligibility is based on income and applicants must provide proof of income for all members of the household.

Applications can be completed online at www.commonhelp.virginia.gov or by calling 1-855-635-4370. Paper applications are accessible through http://dss.virginia.gov/benefit/ea/index.cgi or at the Hanover Department of Social Services.