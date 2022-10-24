HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia filed a lawsuit on behalf of a parent of a transgender student in Hanover County.

The parent is suing Hanover County’s school board over the policy approved in August requiring all transgender students to submit a written request to use school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

“Hanover’s policy also puts transgender students at risk of harassment, public disclosure of their transgender identity, and social stigma by treating transgender children as security threats and predators,” the lawsuit states.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration unveiled a mid-September plan to overhaul the department’s policy, but questions have come up about whether a change can be made.

