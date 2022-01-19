Hanover County School Board sets meeting to discuss mask mandate

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 24 to make a decision on mask guidelines for students and staff.

The school board has one action item on their agenda, the decision regarding facial coverings in schools. According to the agenda, the school board will present the legal information and decision regarding masking.

Prior to this, there will be a public comment period. Anyone who wishes to speak at the meeting should either email their name and district to sbpubliccomment@hcps.us or call Kate Brown, School Board Clerk, at 804-365-4502 before Friday at 5 p.m.

Since former Gov. Ralph Northam’s public health order made in August 2021, all of Virginia’s school district have been required to enforce indoor mask use. Upon his inauguration, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order reversing the rule and instead requiring districts to let families decide if their child wears a mask.

Prior to Northam’s decision for the 2021-22 school year, Hanover had voted to make masks optional in a close 4-3 vote.