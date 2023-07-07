HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Hanover County School Board will consider whether to dissolve the community advisory board that helped write the district’s equity policy – a group that had its work paused by the school board and has not met in nearly a year.

The school board will vote on a proposed policy revision during its July 11 meeting to remove a requirement to keep the Community Equity Advisory Board in place.

The advisory board was created, in part, to address a goal outlined in the school district’s “Long Range Plan” for 2017-2023, which says Hanover schools “will explore opportunities that promote equity and cultural competence, to include parent and community outreach and input.”

Hanover’s School Board unanimously voted to pause the equity board’s work last September and reached a consensus during a June 6 work session “that the CEAB no longer fulfilled a need to continue in its current state and should be dissolved,” according to minutes from the meeting.

Members of the equity advisory board voiced disappointment over the proposal, telling 8News that the county’s school board did not embrace the group’s efforts and showed a lack of basic understanding of equity.

“This doesn’t surprise me at all,” NAACP Virginia President Robert N. Barnette Jr., one of the equity advisory board’s members as of its last meeting, told 8News in an interview Thursday. “Equity was not something they [the school board] wanted to talk about.”

The advisory board typically convened on the first Tuesday of every month, the school district’s website states, but it last met on Aug. 2, 2022, according to online records and Hanover schools spokesman Chris Whitley.

Barnette and Peggy Lavinder, another equity board member and parent of a Hanover schools student, said the advisory group initially functioned as it was meant to when it was under the purview of the school district’s superintendent. Lavinder called it a “good working” and “diverse” group.

It was when the school board took over the advisory board — and after Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) took office – that Barnette and Lavinder said they noticed a shift.

“The death nail was put in the advisory board” after then-school board member John F. Axselle III began receiving complaints about the equity board and it became a school board committee, Lavinder told 8News.

Lavinder claimed that, at the time, Axselle indicated he wasn’t aware of the equity board’s scope and work, but that he had received complaints from community members and was concerned.

“The new administration [Youngkin’s] started to make changes to equity efforts, they didn’t like the word, and we soon saw the changes,” Barnette told 8News.

Barnette and Lavinder said the school board didn’t move forward with key recommendations proposed by the equity board for years, a concern raised by others, including hiring a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and having a third party conduct the district’s annual equity audit.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Lavinder said about the proposed policy revision, pointing out that she and many others committed to the equity board and volunteered their time since it was formed in 2018. “We missed family events, rescheduled family trips to be there.”

Robert May, the school board’s vice chair, declined an interview request from 8News, writing in an email that the July 11 meeting has not taken place and the board has not had a chance to “publicly discuss this agenda item.”

“Therefore, it would be premature for the School Board to comment on this item in advance of our meeting when it will be addressed,” May wrote to 8News.

May and Steven Ikenberry, another school board member, both sat in on the equity board’s meetings. Barnette and Lavinder said neither engaged much on the board’s discussion items besides asking questions – claims that other equity board members told 8News last year.

May disputed the claims that he and Ikenberry weren’t fully engaged during the equity board meetings in an email last September to 8News, writing then that they “take all committee assignments and work extremely seriously and have devoted significant time and attention to the work of the CEAB and its members.”

Barnette and Lavinder told 8News that school board members did not demonstrate an understanding of equity, with Barnette saying they confused it with “equality.”

“The comments some would make, saying that we should just treat everybody the same. They didn’t understand that everybody doesn’t need the same things or help in school,” Barnette said. “We tried to get them to understand.”

The school board will vote on the proposed policy revision on July 11.